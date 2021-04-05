The Lost Book Of Remedies Reviews - Detailed Report on Claude Davis's Herbal Remedies Ebook
UNITED STATE, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lost Book of Remedies is an ebook/paperback that helps you have a better understanding of the healthy alternative for treating your auto-immune diseases. The book is written by Nicole Apelian and Claud Davis. It contains thousands of ancient remedies using herbal ingredients that have been used for centuries. These herbal medicines are used to treat several illnesses including irritable bowel syndrome, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, etc. This has benefitted many people to get acquainted with plants and herbal medicine that is far better and safer than any other. You will find out more about the book as you keep reading The Lost Book of Remedies reviews.
The Lost Book Of Remedies Reviews - The Healing Power of Plant Medicine!
In this The Lost Book of Remedies review, I will discuss with you what is inside the book, how it benefits you, and also how much you will have to invest if you decide to buy it.
Product Name The Lost Book Of Remedies
Main Benefits Help you learn and comprehend each plant and how to go about making the remedies
Language English
Category Health & Wellness
Authors Nicole Apelian and Claud Davis
Price $37.00
Money-Back Guarantee 60 days
Availability Only through the official website
Official Website
What Is The Lost Book Of Remedies?
The Lost Book of Remedies authored by Nicole Apelian and Claud Davis is a book that talks about the age-old wisdom and knowledge in regards to herbal remedies which include tinctures, salves, and brews. Most of the remedies have been discovered by Nicole Apelein who herself discovered medicine for her illness.
The Lost Book of Remedies book is available both in digital format as well as paperback. With illustrations, It helps you get acquainted with several of the flora that is exotic and nutritious. These are found in various parts of America and are less used by the pharma industry.
The Lost Book of Remedies ebook helps you with remedies that help to attack the root cause of the illness rather than just fighting off the symptoms. The ebook provides healthy alternatives and these have no kinds of harmful side effects, no matter what.
The Lost Book of Remedies 318 pages book provides you with information on 100 plus herbal plans, 500 plus remedies, and a lot more unknown and unheard practical life interventions that will enhance your overall health.
About The Authors
The Lost Book of Remedies book is written by Nicole Apelein along with ClaudDavis. Nicole Apelian was suffering from multiple sclerosis and had found herself bedridden. She found her recovery with the help of a few herbal remedies.
She is a herbalist and has been studying and working in the field for more than 20 years. She worked with one of the last Kalahari tribes called the San Bushman. Claud Davis has been working in the field of plants for many years. He was passed down with ancestral wisdom through his grandfather’s book on natural medicines that were used during the time of world war.
They both planned to write The Lost Book of Remedies book with the hope that these remedies are not forgotten with the modern technology that has been coming up with new remedies and medicines.
What Is Inside The Lost Book of Remedies?
You will come across 318 pages of information loaded with all that you need to have a better life. These are information regarding several medicinal plants, and also on remedies that you can make with these plants. This helps educate people who know herbal plants.
To talk about the herbal remedies you will come across remedies that help you treat wounds, bacterial infections and also reduce plaque in your system. It also has a lot of remedies that you will be guided to make at your own house. You will understand several herbal plans that have been growing in your backyard and how helpful they are to treat various illnesses. You will have a practical idea of these remedies.
Besides that, you will also be acquainted with several survival skills that are natural. Bandaging is one such factor that you learn. You will be taught how to bandage a wound by applying several herbal plants to the wound directly that helps it to heal without leaving any marks of pain. You also learn to identify plants and their uses along with how to convert them into a syrup or brew or concoction for treatment.
You also learn different remedies that provide you with long-lasting results. The difference between these remedies and modern medicine is that the former attacks the root cause while the latter only cures the symptoms and hence there is a chance for recurrence.
Who Will Benefit From The Book?
The Lost Book of Remedies book is beneficial for anyone who is looking for an alternative and healthy treatment. If you are someone who has a troubling immune system due to all the drugs you have consumed, with the help of this book you will be able to boost your immunity.
The Lost Book of Remedies will help you improve your immunity which will keep you protected from all kinds of infections and diseases. The Lost Book of Remedies guides you to understand better about plants and so if you are a plant enthusiast you might find this book interesting.
Benefits Of The Lost Book of Remedies
The Lost Book of Remedies Guide is a gem and if you are to make use of it, you can assure yourself to find a remedy for any of your health troubles. It comes packed with several benefits and here is a list of them.
You have both options of purchasing The Lost Book of Remedies book. You can either go for a digital copy or if you prefer a paperback, that is available as well. This provides flexibility that is not often found with such books.
It provides you with a list of herbal plants that you are unaware of. It educates you about these plants, helps you identify which is edible, which is medicinal and which can be poisonous. You also have an idea on how to use them and which plant treats which illness.
You also have access to ancient and age-old wisdom that has been unheard of due to the spike in modern medicine. This age-old wisdom helps to enhance your knowledge on how natural and herbal medicine can provide effective and long-term results.
You learn practical and natural survival skills. These skills are bound to help you even practice first-aid when you are in a less accessible area. This makes you better equipped as you travel around.
The herbal remedies are far away from any sort of side effects. They do not have any harmful toxins included in them.
The Lost Book of Remedies book also helps you look out for any illness or plants thanks to the alphabetically ordered index.
The Lost Book of Remedies guide provides you with illustrations that help you learn and comprehend each plant and how to go about making the remedies.
These remedies are useful for any illnesses including auto-immune diseases. This helps you enhance and improve your overall well-being.
It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee that ensures you a refund if you are unhappy with the book.
The Lost Book Of Remedies Price And Where To Find It?
The cost of The Lost Book of Remedies ebook is $37 be it you are buying the digital copy of the paperback. There are no price variations. If you are purchasing a paperback you will have to pay a small fee for delivery which is $8.99.
The Lost Book of Remedies Ebook comes with a 100% money-back guarantee for 60 days from the day of purchase. This means that your money won’t go down the drain if you are dissatisfied with the book.
You can download the book from their official website. If you are going for a digital version of the book you can instantly access the copy soon after purchase. The paperback will be delivered to your doorstep and might take the standard period for shipping and delivery.
Is The Lost Book of Remedies Legit?
The fact that these centuries-old remedies were preserved does sound hard to believe. But it is with extensive research and study and experience that both the authors have written The Lost Book of Remedies book. They are natural alternatives to remedies that do not have any kinds of harmful side effects. This proves that they are genuine and the information provided in the book is credible.
The Lost Book of Remedies Bonus
The authors have decided to add 2 bonuses along with a copy of The Lost Book of Remedies. These are listed below
80 Square Foot Medicinal Garden in your Backyard
This book provides you with information on how to grow your favorite herbal and medicinal plants right in your backyard. The book guides you to have your medicinal garden in the most cost-efficient manner.
Everyday Disaster Medicine Guidebook
This book provides you with information that helps you have a better idea of how to improve your health and also helps you with remedies that are necessary during a crisis.
Final Thoughts On The Lost Book of Remedies
The Lost Book of Remedies book is one of a kind. It is not often that you see a book that explains thoroughly the lost wisdom on plants and their natural healing remedies. The Lost Book of Remedies is the result of years of research and studies along with the personal experiences of the authors. It also includes centuries-old secrets that have helped people during World War times.
The Lost Book of Remedies is a guide and provides detailed instruction on how to prepare these medicinal remedies which are syrups, brews, concoctions, pastes, and a lot more. You learn various practical lessons along with survival and life skills.
The Lost Book of Remedies book provides one with remedies that attack the root cause. This way you will have a way to prevent diseases from recurring and also improve your immune system.
It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. This means your money won’t be wasted if you feel the book isn’t helpful.
If you find this The Lost Book of Remedies review useful and wish to find a way to treat yourself without having to compromise on your health, I’d recommend you give this book a try.
Official Website
Click Here To Order Lost Book Of Remedies Ebook From the Official Website
Click Here To Get The Lost Book Of Remedies Ebook From the Official Website (60 Days Money Back Guarantee)
