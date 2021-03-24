Obesity and PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) - What To Know?
Obesity and PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) - What To Know?CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders which affects around 6-8% of women in the reproductive age. PCOS can lead to irregular periods and fertility issues and many women with PCOS are overweight or obese, and obesity exacerbates PCOS symptoms.
But what's the relationship between PCOS and obesity? So here in this article, we have discussed the relationship between obesity and PCOS and how to manage the condition. Let's check out.
Signs and Symptoms of PCOS
PCOS mainly occurs when your hormones are out of balance and this condition would mean that women have cysts on their ovaries, but that’s not always the case. Take a look at some of the most common symptoms to find out whether PCOS may be at the root of your health issues.
Chronic irregular or missed periods due to androgen levels.
Oily skin and acne problems
Infertility or repeat miscarriages
Weight gain
Excessive hair growth (hirsutism).
Mood Disorders, Such as Anxiety and Depression.
The relationship between PCOS and obesity
The risk of PCOS can come up with two key factors which include genetic and environmental factors. According to Powdersvillepost, Genetic factors can lead to ovarian hyperandrogenism due to the influence of insulin and luteinizing hormone and the environmental factors can include obesity, nutrition, and insulin resistance.
According to Deyproject, Obesity doesn’t cause PCOS, it is due to its interaction with the endocrine system and other systems. So here's how obesity can lead to PCOS.
Ovarian function
It is mainly associated with insulin resistance which is known to stimulate androgen production by the ovaries. And obesity causes an increase in growth factors and inflammatory factors which stimulate excess ovarian androgen production.
Hypothalamic-pituitary function
Excess obesity can influence hypothalamic-pituitary function which causes abnormal gonadotropin secretion. One of the key factors involved in Hypothalamic-pituitary function is insulin resistance and it may affect the metabolism of sex steroids.
Central adiposity
Obesity can also impact the metabolic and reproductive profile of women with PCOS. And those who have increased visceral fat and central adiposity are at higher risk of suffering from inflammation, hyperandrogenism, and metabolic dysfunction.
Obesity: Common Side Effects of PCOS
Weight gain might be the biggest problem, along with polycystic ovary syndrome. Here are some of the following symptoms to get diagnosed with PCOS.
Irregular periods due to high levels of androgens.
Excessive body and facial hair due to the male hormone androgen.
Emotional issues like mood swings, depression, etc.
Fluid-filled cysts on the ovaries
Infertility
Insulin resistance
High cholesterol
How does obesity affect PCOS?
One of the common effects of PCOS experienced by women other than irregular periods, hirsutism, fertility issue has to be the issue of weight gain. But has to be the issue of weight gain, the Insulin resistance is the biggest contributor. This happens because women with PCOS also have insulin resistance, which happens when the body has difficulty pulling glucose from the bloodstream and converting it to energy.
Tips to Lose Weight Due to PCOS
PCOS cannot be cured but it can be managed with proper treatment and care. But there are some lifestyle changes you have to follow to reduce the severity of PCOS symptoms and help you lead a healthier life.
Physical Exercise
Regular exercise helps prevent weight gain, enabling you to stay fit and healthy. The main of exercise should be to build muscle and lose fat, this is because if you have more muscle in the body, the more calories you will burn. It may help reduce androgens, increase energy level, improve overall fitness, de-stress, improve ovulation, and thus fertility.
Get Enough Sleep
Getting enough sleep of 8-9 hours is recommended for healthy living. And less amount of sleep can disturb the balance in hormones that control hunger like ghrelin and cortisol. These hormones are called an increased appetite which is linked to weight gain.
PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects women but it can be controlled by decreasing the risk of long-term complications. So try to focus on weight loss, diet modification, and lifestyle changes.
