Construction scheduled to begin April 5 on U.S. 2 near Turtle River State Park

BISMARCK, ND - Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, April 5, on U.S. Highway 2 near Turtle River State Park.

The project will consist of turn lane improvements, intersection reconfiguration, and enhanced lighting at the intersection of Grand Forks County Road 2 and the entrance to Turtle River State Park.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.

During construction, flaggers will be present, and a 16-foot width restriction will be in place.

The project is expected to be complete this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

