I-94 temporarily closed from Beach to Belfield

BISMARCK, N.D. – Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 are temporarily closed from Beach to Belfield due to a grass fire until further notice. There is no detour in place, motorists must use alternate routes.
For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov
