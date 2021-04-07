Xtreme Fighting Championships XFC (Stock Symbol: DKMR) Exciting Live MMA Events Partnered w FOX, HBO, ESPN & NBC Sports

XFC Coin $DKMR XFC Tryouts $DKMR $DKMR past shows

Xtreme Fighting Championships XFC (Stock Symbol: DKMR) Blasts Out Exciting Live MMA Events with New Broadcast Partners Including the FOX Family

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc (OTCMKTS: DKMR)

"We're very proud to provide more XFC action to the FOX family of networks after the success of YoungGuns 1 broadcast on FOX Deportes and FOX Sports 2. We're very excited to deliver another epic event" — XFC President Myron Molotky

MIRAMAR BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xtreme Fighting Championships XFC (Stock Symbol: DKMR) Blasts Out Exciting Live MMA Events with New Broadcast Partners Including the FOX Family Partnered with FOX, HBO, ESPN NBC Sports and Numerous Other Major Sports Broadcast Networks. Launched XFCTV -- Dedicated MMA Premier League Streaming TV Network. Investor & Marketing Titan Jeff Lambert Joins DKMR Board. Partnership with Vio Distribution for Cross Platform XFC Fan Token. Shareholder Perks Program with TiiCKER to Grow Fanbase. Company Recently Profiled by Forbes Media.Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (DKMR) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. DKMR is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected.Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.DKMR also has the experienced management to command attention in the high profile sports entertainment industry including President and COO Myron Molotky to lead the relaunch of the world recognized XFC brand. Under Mr. Molotky's direction, XFC quickly became a global entity acclaimed as an international sensation. The XFC business model promoted discovering rising stars in the XFC Young Gun Series, the Next Generation of Champions in the XFC Tournament, and ultimately the XFC SuperFight World Championships. DKMR also recently signed industry veteran Len Mead to head up media and content distribution. Additionally, UFC Hall of Fame inductee Pat Miletich has joined the DKMR XFC Advisory Board. DKMR Partners with Sidechain Recording to Produce The Most Epic Theme Songs In MMAOn March 26thDKMR announced that Sidechain Recording has produced the epic theme song for YoungGuns 1, "When Tragic Turns Magic" (feat. Dig Mongelli from Dig the Kid), used before the DKMR event on March 27 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK.Sidechain Recording CEO Lisa Mongelli stated. "Sidechain looks forward to partnering with XFC to create the most epic fight songs in sports. By working with up-and-coming bands to produce fight songs, we can help out artists who have been affected by the pandemic. We couldn't be more excited to make signed XFC fighters their own walk out songs. Constant content creation with fighters in our studios will give them the opportunity to build their very own 'Xtreme' soundtrack and enhance their branding." DKMR Joins FOX Family in New Broadcast PartnershipOn March 25thDKMR announced a new broadcast partnership with FOX Deportes. The network set up immediately to air the DKMR event, YoungGuns 1, on March 27, LIVE from FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK reaching a large audience across the United States' Hispanic market. DKMR has always worked hard to connect with Spanish-speaking combat sports fans around the world, so the company is very proud to bring its product to FOX Deportes' airwaves. DKMR and Invincible Entertainment Launch XFCTV--the First Dedicated MMA Premier League Streaming TV NetworkOn March 23rdDKMR and Invincible Entertainment announced the launch of their newest broadcast venture, www.XFCTV.com , a mixed martial arts (MMA) linear streaming network . The service will be offered in Portuguese, Spanish and English, with potential to reach an audience of over 100 million MMA fans worldwide. The partnership comes at a time when opportunities for premium content remain strong within the OTT ad-supported space, as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers.XFCTV brings combat sports fans around the globe closer to the action in the DKMR Hexagon than ever before. Managed and distributed by Invincible Entertainment, XFCTV subscribers will have access to the DKMR vast catalogue of archived fights, fighter profiles, live events, behind-the-scenes content they can't find anywhere else, and much more. DKMR Enters Broadcast Agreement With Fight Nation, France's Premier Combat Sports NetworkOn March 22ndDKMR announced it has entered a broadcast partnership with Fight Nation, France's premier network devoted exclusively to combat sports. XFC from DKMR is the only United States-based promotion to be featured on Fight Nation, a network that has generated much fanfare among European combat sports enthusiasts. All of the best matches in the DKMR XFC history will soon be showcased on Fight Nation. Investment Community & Marketing Titan Jeff Lambert Joins DKMR BoardOn March 16thDKMR announced investor and corporate communications trailblazer Jeff Lambert has joined their Advisory Board. Lambert has led his organization, Lambert & Co., through 22 straight years of growth to become a a top-10 financial and investor relations firm nationally and top-50 PR agency in the U.S. Lambert & Co. has earned Firm of the Year honors from PR Week and PRNews, been recognized as a top-5 private equity communications agency by The Deal, and Jeff has been named Dealmaker of the Year by both the Association for Corporate Growth-Detroit and business media MiBiz.Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of Lambert & Co., said, "It is exciting to be joining Xtreme Fighting Championships' Advisory Board at this critical juncture in their growth trajectory. I've been impressed with their unique business model since TiiCKER began partnering with XFC to reward fans and shareholders for their brand loyalty. I look forward to going to battle with the company as we create a fighter-first, fan-owned league that we believe can be the contemporary model for affinity investing and long-term sustainable growth." Partnership with Vio Distribution to Launch Cross Platform XFC Fan TokenOn January 14th DKMR announced it has partnered with Vio Distribution to launch their cross platform XFC Fan Token. The XFC Fan Token ($XFC), which is available for exchange on Uniswap, will create a truly immersive fan experience by facilitating exclusive rewards, digital content and athlete interactions for top holders. XFC Fan Token holders will gain access to contests and fan voting events to earn physical rewards and rare digital collectables.Vio will help launch the XFC Fan Token by distributing the digital asset at scale. Currently $XFC is paired with ETH (Ethereum), USDC (USD Coin), and WBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin) via Uniswap. As token ownership grows, Vio plans to increase accessibility by listing the XFC Fan Tokens on additional crypto exchanges. DKMR Xtreme Fighting Championships Featured by ForbesOn December 21st DKMR landed on the pages of Forbes, one of the most influential media companies in the world, focusing on business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle. This feature, by journalist Peter Khan, was written after XFC 43, the DKMR historic relaunch event of Nov. 11th on NBC Sports Network and Telemundo Universo.The headline of the feature is "How The XFC Relaunch Paved The Way To Gain Massive MMA Market Share In 2021" and includes interviews with XFC President Myron Molotky and Jeff Lambert, founder of TiiCKER, a corporate partner of the XFC.Here is a link to the feature: https://www.forbes.com/sites/peterkahn/2020/12/20/how-the-xfc-relaunch-paved-the-way-to-gain-massive-mma-market-share-in-2021/?sh=5d98bf3a706c For more information onXtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (DKMR) visit: www.XFCMMA.net DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. 