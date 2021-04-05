Capital Numbers Awarded with India’s Most Trusted Brand 2021 by CNBC-TV18
CNBC-TV18’s flagship summit, Most Trusted Brands of India 2021, awarded the most notable brands contributing to India’s growth, both socially and economically.
To be presented with this honor is a matter of great pride for the Capital Numbers team that has exhibited growth and successfully retained customers’ trust over the years.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers ranked as one of the Most Trusted Brands of India 2021 by CNBC-TV18 in its flagship ceremony. To be presented with this honor is a matter of great pride for the Capital Numbers team that has exhibited growth and successfully retained customers’ trust over the years.
— Mukul Gupta, CEO
In this summit, CNBC-TV18, in association with Team Marksmen, celebrated the top brands and key differentiators that have heavily contributed to the nation-building agenda. The ceremony felicitated some of India’s fastest-growing companies that have stood tall because of their noteworthy developments. This inaugural edition brought together brands from multiple sectors such as Technology & IT, Automobile, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Logistics, etc. It was a one-of-a-kind platform that curated and picked only a handful of companies that have brought game-changing effects in their respective sectors.
Capital Numbers is proud to have emerged as a winner amongst the game-changers and most promising brands of the nation. It has genuinely underlined the importance of trust - the invisible thread that weaves businesses and customer relationships. It exhibited innovation, versatility, transparency, objectivity, and sustainability in its business deliveries. Despite pandemic times, it has been prompt and consistent in delivering best-in-class digital solutions for its customers. It has catered to critical customer requirements and forged new business alliances despite challenges and disruptions.
Even against all odds and stiff competition, Capital Numbers acted with sheer agility and creativity to keep its customers one step ahead. It provided top-of-the-line web and mobile app development services to help its customers digitally transform. What truly separates it from the rest is its ability to deliver in-demand skills, on-demand, at 2x less cost than its competitors. Moreover, its focus on immediate solutions, open communication policies, clarity on accountability, streamlined workflows, and mature processes have helped it earn its customers' faith.
Today, Capital Numbers is a go-to service provider to multiple businesses that look for a brand promise and long-standing relationship. It adheres to high business standards and never bends the rules for short-cuts. Its carefully thought out software development methods and approaches instill a sense of confidence among its customers and drive them towards future tie-ups.
Going forward, Capital Numbers hopes to gain more customers' confidence by delivering excellent software development services while keeping integrity at its core. It realizes that today’s small companies can be more prominent brands tomorrow, and therefore, it works towards being a trusted partner fuelling this growth.
The Capital Numbers team wants to extend its most profound appreciation for this recent honor and feels confident that it’ll retain this well-deserved market position in the coming years too.
About Most Trusted Brands of India 2021
The inaugural edition of Most Trusted Brands of India 2021, organized by CNBC-TV18, in association with Team Marksmen, recognizes brands from significant sectors contributing to the nation-building agenda and celebrates the best the industry has to offer society and the economy. This one-of-a-kind platform commemorated the momentous developments undergone by a business, enterprise, or initiative.
About Capital Numbers
Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in web and mobile application development services for global customers. With 500+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to a large number of businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Reuters, Federated Auto Parts, StoneAcre, Avasant, ST Engineering, along with several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/.
