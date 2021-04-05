FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 31, 2021

Governor Parson Announces State-Supported Mega Vaccination Site in Springfield

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that the state will host a Mega Vaccination Site in Springfield with the potential to fully vaccinate up to 10,000 Missourians. The event will be held at Hammons Student Center at Missouri State University (MSU) on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. To continue reading the news release from the Office of Governor Mike Parson, click here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov