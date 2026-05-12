FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 12, 2026

Governor Kehoe Recognizes United Effort to Support St. Louis Recovery as One-Year Anniversary of EF-3 Tornado Approaches

As the one-year anniversary of the devastating May 16, 2025, tornado that heavily damaged St. Louis approaches, Governor Mike Kehoe today recognized the state, local, and federal efforts to help the city recover.

“From the moment the deadly tornado touched down, the State of Missouri’s assistance to St. Louis has matched the spirit of the residents who rallied to support neighbors and rebuild in the aftermath of the tragic loss of life and tremendous adversity,” Governor Kehoe said. “As a proud product of North St. Louis City, I am particularly appreciative of how our state agencies, the Missouri General Assembly, and local nonprofits and businesses continue to come together to support the people of St. Louis.”

The state and federal recovery effort totals well over $350 million. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here: https://governor.mo.gov/press-releases/archive/governor-kehoe-recognizes...

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov