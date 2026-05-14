FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 14, 2026

DPS announces two investigations into Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Training Academy’s administration of Missouri peace officer license exam

The Missouri Department of Public Safety announces two investigations of the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Training Academy’s administration of the Missouri Peace Officer License Exam on Dec. 9, 2025.

At the request of the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on May 13, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting a criminal investigation into the administration of the exam. The Patrol cannot release further details because the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, Missouri DPS’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) program launched a separate non-criminal investigation into misconduct in the administration of the exam immediately after receiving allegations of wrongdoing. As a result, DPS has recalled seven Missouri peace officer licenses that had been issued after the academy cadet class completed the test and academy training.

11 CSR 75-13.090(6) of the Missouri Code of State Regulation provides the authority to the DPS director to recall a peace officer license issued “by fraud, misrepresentation, or mistake to a person not qualified to receive such license.”

Southeast Missouri State University has disclosed it has collaborated with a national law firm and the Missouri Department of Public Safety in a comprehensive investigation into allegations regarding academic integrity at the SEMO law enforcement academy.

Missouri law severely restricts any information the Department of Public Safety is legally permitted to release regarding licensees and applicants for peace officer licensees as well as for law enforcement training academies. Section 590.180.2, RSMo closes all information for applicants, officers and training centers except the name, licensure status and commissioning law enforcement agency, if any.

DPS also cannot release information related to an ongoing investigation.

DPS will continue to prioritize action that ensures the integrity of the law enforcement profession and protects the public.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov