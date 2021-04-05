Route 4012 Union Avenue Structure Replacement Begins Monday in Ross Township
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing structure replacement work on Union Avenue (Route 4012) in Ross Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, April 5 weather permitting.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Union Avenue will be closed to traffic between Edies Way and Willam Street as PennDOT crews replace the existing structure over Spruce Run with a reinforced concrete pipe culvert. Traffic will be detoured continuously through late May.
Posted Detour
North of the Closure
Take Union Avenue northbound
Union Avenue becomes Gass Road
Turn left onto Ben Avon Heights Road
Ben Avon Heights Road becomes New Brighton Road
Follow New Brighton Road to Union Avenue
End detour
South of the Closure
Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
# # #