Route 4012 Union Avenue Structure Replacement Begins Monday in Ross Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing structure replacement work on Union Avenue (Route 4012) in Ross Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, April 5 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Union Avenue will be closed to traffic between Edies Way and Willam Street as PennDOT crews replace the existing structure over Spruce Run with a reinforced concrete pipe culvert.  Traffic will be detoured continuously through late May.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure

  • Take Union Avenue northbound

  • Union Avenue becomes Gass Road

  • Turn left onto Ben Avon Heights Road

  • Ben Avon Heights Road becomes New Brighton Road

  • Follow New Brighton Road to Union Avenue

  • End detour

South of the Closure

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

