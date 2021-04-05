Route 4012 Union Avenue Structure Replacement Begins Monday in Ross Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing structure replacement work on Union Avenue (Route 4012) in Ross Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, April 5 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Union Avenue will be closed to traffic between Edies Way and Willam Street as PennDOT crews replace the existing structure over Spruce Run with a reinforced concrete pipe culvert. Traffic will be detoured continuously through late May.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure

Take Union Avenue northbound

Union Avenue becomes Gass Road

Turn left onto Ben Avon Heights Road

Ben Avon Heights Road becomes New Brighton Road

Follow New Brighton Road to Union Avenue

End detour

South of the Closure

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

