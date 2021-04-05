Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Route 30 in Franklin County

Part of project to replace or rehabilitate six bridges on Route 30

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a contractor is scheduled to begin a bridge replacement project on Route 30 in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County.

The existing single span concrete T-beam bridge, which spans a Branch of Campbell Run at Campbell Run Road, will be replaced in half-widths. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction.

This work is part of a project to replace or rehabilitate six bridges on Route 30 between Route 995 and Route 416 in Franklin County.

This multiple bridge project also includes the replacement of the existing 60 inch pipe culvert over a Tributary to Campbell Run in Saint Thomas Township, the replacement of the existing single span concrete T-beam bridge over a Tributary to Back Creek in Saint Thomas Township, the rehabilitation of the existing concrete arch culvert over a Tributary to Back Creek in Saint Thomas Township, and the rehabilitation of two existing concrete arch culverts, each of which span a Tributary to Back Creek in Hamilton Township.

This project is expected to be completed by August of 2023.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation of New Cumberland, PA is the prime contractor on this $7,066,798 project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018