NYSOFA Releases Video Tutorials April 2, 2021 | 1:52 PM EDT Learn more about NYSOFA Releases Video Tutorials

NYSOFA Releases Video Tutorial Series to Help Eligible Older New Yorkers Access Federal, State and Local Benefits

Videos Make Applying for Benefits Easy, While Reducing Risk of COVID Transmission by Eliminating Face to Face Visits

Videos Reduce Administrative Workload of County Governments and other Partners by Having Complete and Accurate Applications Submitted for Review and Approval

NYSOFA, in collaboration with state agencies and other partners, has created a series of video s on how to complete and submit applications for benefits for older New Yorkers and other eligible individuals.

Many New Yorkers are eligible for a variety of federal, state and local benefits that can put cash in their pockets, help pay for prescriptions, food and heat, have their taxes reduced, and help pay for their care. These benefits are paid for with tax dollars by the same individuals who need them, however, many are either unaware of these benefits, reluctant to apply for them, or need assistance in understanding and filling out applications.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to apply for these benefits by showing them how to fill out certain applications and get them approved,” said Greg Olsen, NYSOFA Acting Director, “and instead of people having to go to the experts, we decided to bring the experts to them.”

The initial videos in the series are available on the NYSOFA website and social media pages, including YouTube. Additional video tutorials will be added on an ongoing basis. Below is a list of the videos and applications they cover:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) - application for food assistance

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) - assistance with paying for heat or air conditioning

Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage (EPIC) - assistance to afford prescription drugs.

Senior Citizen Homeowners Exemption (SCHE) and Disabled Homeowners Exemption (DRE) – assistance with housing costs by freezing rent

NY School Tax Relief (STAR) Program - local property tax reduction

Medicare Part-B - assistance in paying for services from doctors and other health care providers, outpatient care, home health care, durable medical equipment, and some preventive services

Medicare Savings Program (MSP) - assistance in paying for Medicare premiums. In some cases, Medicare Savings Programs may also pay Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments if you meet certain conditions

Weatherization Assistance Program - assistance with making homes more energy efficient to reduce energy costs

EmPower NY - assistance to reduce monthly energy costs

Extra Help - assistance in paying for Medicare prescription drug program costs, like premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance.