Taiwan’s transportation minister affords resignation after lethal prepare crash

Rescuers remove parts of the derailed train in a tunnel north of Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, on April 3.

A woman cries as families of the victims in a train crash mourn near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan.

Taiwanese investigators inspect the wreckage of a yellow truck that authorities suspect hit the train.

Workers help in the removal operation of the damaged train carriage.

Relatives of the victims who died on the derailed train pray at the accident site.

A woman burns ghost money for the victims of the derailed train.

A wide view of the mountains of Hualien County, where rescuers are removing parts of the derailed train.

Workers try to remove a part of the derailed train.