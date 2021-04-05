“This unconscious bias and racism is pervasive. It’s almost inherent, sadly, in the historic fabric of this country,” Soon-Shiong, the founder and executive chairman of biotech company ImmunityBio, told CNN Business in his first public comments about the surge of anti-Asian hostilities. “We have to recognize that, accept it and then break it.”

“I came from South Africa, where I saw [racism] growing up. The difference, in a funny way, is that it was Apartheid, but it was Apartheid in the open,” said Soon-Shiong, who moved to the United States in 1977. “I thought we were coming to the land of the free. And frankly, I’ve been completely disenchanted.”

The comments make Soon-Shiong one of the highest-profile Asian business leaders to speak out about the recent attacks on Asian Americans. And he urged more Asian Americans to do the same.

“Unfortunately, the Asian culture and mentality is to just suck it up. Do your work. Do your thing. Be quiet,” Soon-Shiong said. “I don’t think that can…

Read Full Story

The post Billionaire is ‘fully disenchanted’ after assaults on Asian Individuals appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.