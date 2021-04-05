2021 Annual Action Plan to open for public review April 1

2021 Annual Action Plan serves as the state’s grant application to the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Community Development Block Grant, HOME, National Housing Trust Fund, and Emergency Solutions Grants programs. The action plan describes how the funds from each program will be distributed during the 2021 program year, which is scheduled to begin July 1, 2021. Funds are expected to be received on or about July 1, 2021. All allocation amounts in the 2021 Action Plan are estimated amounts. The Action Plan will be available on Commerce’s website on April 1, at Written comments should be sent to: North Dakota Department of Commerce Division of Community Services PO Box 2057 Bismarck, ND 58502-2057 or Email: The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the state’s 2021 Annual Action Plan will open April 1 for public review and comment. Theserves as the state’s grant application to the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Community Development Block Grant, HOME, National Housing Trust Fund, and Emergency Solutions Grants programs. The action plan describes how the funds from each program will be distributed during the 2021 program year, which is scheduled to begin July 1, 2021. Funds are expected to be received on or about July 1, 2021. All allocation amounts in theare estimated amounts. The Action Plan will be available on Commerce’s website on April 1, at belegendary.link/ND-Annual-Action-Plan . Written comments must be received by the close of business April 30. Alternate formats of the Action Plan are available upon request at 701-328-5300 or via Relay North Dakota: TTY 1-800-366-6888, Voice 1-800-366-6889, or Spanish 1-800-435-8590. Should anyone need additional information, please contact Bonnie Malo at 701-328-5300.North Dakota Department of Commerce Division of Community Services PO Box 2057 Bismarck, ND 58502-2057 or Email: dcs@nd.gov