House Redistricting Committee to Discuss West Texas Redistricting, Population Changes

House Redistricting Committee to Discuss West Texas Redistricting, Population Changes

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks
03/31/2021

AUSTIN — The Texas House Committee on Redistricting will conduct a hearing on April 1, 2021 to discuss population projections and the redistricting process for West Texas. State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) is a member of the committee, and one of only two West Texans appointed to the important panel.

“We are still waiting on the final data from the U.S. Census Bureau, but there is no time to waste, we need to get to work,” Landgraf said. “We need to hear from West Texans to be sure our voices continue to be heard in Austin and Washington in the decade ahead.”

Article 3, Section 28 of the Texas Constitution requires the legislature to redistrict Texas' Senate, House, Congressional, and State Board of Education districts every decade following publication of the U.S Census. The House Redistricting Committee, and corresponding Senate Redistricting Committee, are responsible for drafting up new district maps for consideration by the full membership of the House and Senate.

Information for in-person witness registration for Thursday’s hearing, can be found here: https://mytxlegis.capitol.texas.gov/HWRSPublic/About.aspx

A live video broadcast of this hearing will be available here: https://house.texas.gov/video-audio/

Texas residents who wish to electronically submit comments related to the committee’s agenda items without testifying in person can do so until the hearing is adjourned by visiting: https://comments.house.texas.gov/home?c=c080

House Redistricting Committee Agenda, April 1, 2021: • 2021 redistricting process/West Texas region • 2021 redistricting process/other regions of Texas • Population projections/focus on West Texas region

The 87th Texas Legislative Session began in January and is underway through May 31st, 2021. In accordance with the Texas Constitution, the state legislature meets for a 140-day regular session every odd-numbered year to vote on legislation and pass a balanced state budget.

Capitol Address:

District Address:
District Address:

Room E1.324

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0546

(512) 463-8067 Fax

(432) 332-0937

House Redistricting Committee to Discuss West Texas Redistricting, Population Changes

