Avnan Receives 2021 Canadian Business Award
Oakville-based Electronics Manufacturing Solution Recognized for Best Emerging B2B Content Marketing Experts 2021 by Corporate Vision Magazine
Our investment in marketing is enabling us to build a strong brand that stands out, in addition to creating more touchpoints for our prospects along their path to purchase.”OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Vision Magazine has announced the winners of the 2021 Canadian Business Awards, and Avnan has received an award recognizing the company as Best Emerging B2B Content Marketing Experts 2021.
— Allan Read, COO, Avnan
Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Avnan is the electronics manufacturing solution that empowers OEMs to fulfill their design, validation and production needs as quickly, cost-effectively, through a seamless, stress-free process.
Avnan operates in a competitive space, dominated by larger players and commoditized “board shops,” and has dedicated much time and effort to marketing over the past two years. The company’s strategy focused on building a solid library of helpful, easy-to-understand content. Each content item – whether a blog post, infographic, or video – was optimized for search and shared via email and social channels. That content has created a strong foundation for a robust inbound marketing program, and momentum the company hopes to continue in the years ahead.
“We’re really pleased to be recognized for our content marketing efforts,” says Allan Read, COO of Avnan. “Our investment in marketing is enabling us to build a strong brand that stands out, in addition to creating more touchpoints for our prospects along their path to purchase. We’ve also been able to get our team involved in content creation, so they have an opportunity to share their expertise and take the spotlight, which is another great benefit.”
Four years ago, Corporate Vision launched the Canadian Business Awards to highlight all businesses who have endeavoured to achieve success in their industries, regardless of size. Discussing the success of the winners, Awards Coordinator Steve Simpson commented: “It has been a delight to reach out to this year’s winners. Congratulations to all those recognised, and I hope you all have a wonderful year ahead.”
In some ways, Canada’s neighbour takes much of the limelight when it comes to discussions of business innovation. Ultimately, Canada’s business landscape is one that deserves to be celebrated. A leader in R&D, engineering, energy, agriculture, and technology – to be brief – the country’s entrepreneurial spirit is truly impressive and continues to evolve despite difficulty over the last year.
To learn more about these illustrious winners, and to find out the secrets behind their success, please visit http://www.corpvision-news.com.
About Avnan
Avnan is the electronics manufacturing solution that empowers OEMs to fulfill their design, validation and production needs quickly and cost-effectively, through a seamless, stress-free process. Flexible enough to support startups and established brands, we assist our clients by simplifying and managing the supply chain with transparency and honesty, aiming to provide the best possible product from design through assembly and delivery.
As an ISO 9001-certified company, Avnan is committed to the highest quality standards. With locations in the US, Canada, India, China and Hong Kong, and a network of manufacturing partners worldwide, Avnan offers flexible solutions that make it easy for OEMs to produce high-quality products affordably and safely.
Founded in 1995, Avnan is headquartered in Oakville, ON.
About Corporate Vision Magazine
Corporate Vision is published monthly with the mission to deliver insightful features from across the global corporate world. Launched with an eye towards bettering business practices across the board, Corporate Vision focuses on spotlighting advances in the HR, marketing, coaching, and recruitment spheres, with the goal to shine a light on the gatekeepers of better business. Those that help build, through no small amount of creativity and expertise, to develop an altogether more productive and more efficient world of work.
Corporate Vision is bought to you by AI Global Media, a B2B digital publishing group founded in 2010. The group currently has 13 brands within its portfolio that include luxury lifestyle, construction, healthcare and small business focused publications. AI Global Media is dedicated to delivering content you can trust.
