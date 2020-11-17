Avnan Announces Scholarship and Academic Awards in Partnership with Sheridan College
Our hope is that these scholarships will inspire students to succeed and encourage our local talent to stay local, even after they graduate.”OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avnan, the Ontario-based electronics manufacturing solution that empowers OEMs to fulfill their design, validation and production needs quickly and cost-effectively, today announced the Avnan Scholarship and Academic Awards, in partnership with Sheridan College.
— Anuj Jain, CEO, Avnan
The scholarships and awards range from $500-1000 CAD and are open to Sheridan College students enrolled in the following programs:
• Electronics Engineering Technician
• Electronics Engineering Technology
• Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical Engineering)
The scholarship and award amounts and selection criteria are as follows:
• Avnan Scholarship - This $1000 scholarship is open to domestic, full-time students entering Year Two or Year Three of Electronics Engineering, as well as those in the Technician or Electronics Engineering Technology program. Successful candidates for the scholarship must demonstrate academic excellence, with a minimum of GPA 3.8.
• Avnan Award of Academic Excellence– a $500 award will be given to the full-time student with the highest GPA completing Year One Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical Engineering) program.
“As a best-in-class electronics design and global manufacturing company based in Ontario, we’re happy to give back,” says Avnan CEO Anuj Jain. “Sheridan College, which is in our backyard here in Oakville, offers excellent engineering programs. Our hope is that these scholarships will inspire students to succeed and encourage our local talent to stay local, even after they graduate.”
Those wishing to apply for the scholarship and award may do so through Sheridan College. To learn more about available scholarships, visit this page.
About AVNAN
Avnan is the electronics manufacturing solution that empowers OEMs to fulfill their design, validation and production needs as quickly, cost-effectively, through a seamless, stress-free process. Flexible enough to support startups and established brands, we assist our clients by simplifying and managing the supply chain with transparency and honesty, aiming to provide the best possible product from design through assembly and delivery.
Avnan is proud of its history developing technical talent. We have helped shape careers through practical co-op/internship programs that offer direct access to our engineering leaders and true, experiential learning.
As an ISO 9001-certified company, Avnan is committed to the highest quality standards. With locations in the US, Canada, India, China and Hong Kong, and a network of manufacturing partners worldwide, Avnan offers flexible solutions that make it easy for OEMs to produce high- quality products affordably and safely.
Founded in 1995, Avnan is headquartered in Oakville, ON. Learn more at www.avnan.com.
