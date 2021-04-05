FLAG ALERT:Lowering of US and NC Flags Immediately To Half-Staff Until Sunset April 6, 2021 Honoring United States Capitol Police Officers

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2. In tribute, all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in lowering flags to half-staff in their honor.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"We are grateful for the service of the US Capitol Police Officers who risk their lives to protect and serve to keep our nation's Capitol safe.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

