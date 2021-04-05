Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 75 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,410 in the last 365 days.

FLAG ALERT:Lowering of US and NC Flags Immediately To Half-Staff Until Sunset April 6, 2021 Honoring United States Capitol Police Officers

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2. In tribute, all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in lowering flags to half-staff in their honor.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: 

"We are grateful for the service of the US Capitol Police Officers who risk their lives to protect and serve to keep our nation's Capitol safe.” 

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated. 

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code

  

###

You just read:

FLAG ALERT:Lowering of US and NC Flags Immediately To Half-Staff Until Sunset April 6, 2021 Honoring United States Capitol Police Officers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.