Applications open April 1 for fall turkey, sandhill crane and beaver

Apply for Glendo, Springer special pheasant hunts permits, too

3/30/2021 6:29:32 PM

Cheyenne - Beginning 8 a.m. April 1, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will accept applications for limited quota fall turkey, sandhill crane and beaver as well as applications to the Glendo and Springer special pheasant hunts. Applications must be submitted online.

“Remember, before applying for any licenses, you will have to create a username and password,” said Amanda Roberts, Game and Fish license accounting coordinator “Each person needs their own account to apply, including youth.”

Creating a username and password is a simple process much like on other websites. To help, Game and Fish has step-by-step videos and written instructions

“Your sportsperson ID, known as a SPID, is not your username,” Roberts said. “Customers who have done business with Game and Fish in the past will automatically see their account information attached to the new login. You will need an e-mail address to create a username and password.”

The deadline to submit applications is June 1. That is also the deadline for resident elk and resident and nonresident deer and antelope.  Detailed information on seasons, maps and regulations are available on the Game and Fish website. 

To apply for limited quota drawings or preference points, visit the Game and Fish Apply or Buy page. For questions call (307) 777-4600 between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

(Game & Fish - (307) 777-4600)

- WGFD -

Applications open April 1 for fall turkey, sandhill crane and beaver

