Flushing flow scheduled in Shoshone River

Sportspersons- be aware of sizeable increases in water flows in the Shoshone River below Buffalo Bill Dam April 7-10

Cody -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department would like to make sportspersons and recreationists aware of sizeable increases in water flows in the Shoshone River below Buffalo Bill Dam April 7-10 as part of a flushing flow project.

The Bureau of Reclamation, at the request of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and in coordination with Willwood Workgroup 2, has scheduled a flushing flow in the Shoshone River downstream of Buffalo Bill Dam.

Willwood Irrigation District, in coordination with Willwood Workgroup 2, is planning a controlled elevated release of sediment from Willwood Dam on April 7. The purpose of the increased flows from Buffalo Bill Dam is to help protect the fishery by following the sediment release and mobilizing the sediment downstream. The sediment release and increased flow are being coordinated to minimize impacts to irrigators, recreators and aquatic life in the Shoshone River.

Flows are expected to fluctuate in the Shoshone River near Cody according to the following schedule:

10 a.m. — Increase from approximately 800 cfs to 2000 cfs

12 p.m. — Increase to 3000 cfs

2 p.m. —Increase to 4000 cfs

2 p.m. — Decrease to 3500 cfs

2 p.m. — Decrease to 3000 cfs

4 p.m. — Decrease to 2500 cfs

6 p.m. — Decrease to 2000 cfs

8 p.m. — Decrease to 1500 cfs

10 p.m. — Decrease to approximately 1000 cfs and maintain

April 7April 8April 10

The schedule may be modified depending on river conditions.

Game and Fish advises the public to be aware of the potential dangers related to flushing flows. Sportspersons wading or floating the river during this time should consider the fluctuating water levels. Areas that could be waded effectively prior to increases in flows may not be accessible at higher flows.

- WGFD -