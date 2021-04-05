“Go Forth” Program Encourages South Dakota ﻿Youth to Get Outdoors 

PIERRE, S.D. – Fourteen thousand fourth graders in South Dakota will get a special taste of summer freedom through the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks’ (GFP) “Go Forth” program.

The “Go Forth” program, presented in partnership with the South Dakota Department of Health, distributes free entrance licenses for one day in any South Dakota state park or recreation area to every fourth grade student in South Dakota.

The passes allow entrance to any South Dakota state park or recreation area to students and their families and include a free equipment rental – kayak, canoe, paddleboat, paddleboard, or bicycle. Students who are unable to visit a park can use their pass for a free one-year subscription to GFP’s Conservation Digest magazine.

“The program aims to give every fourth grade student exposure to the great outdoors and a chance to start a lifetime of healthy habits,” said GFP department secretary, Kevin Robling. “The program showcases activities and opportunities available at state parks and recreation areas, as well as events and educational programs taking place.”

The passes were distributed to all public and private schools in March. Families can turn in the day-pass for a discount off an annual pass. The passes are valid until Dec. 31, 2021. The student must be present for the pass to be valid.

For more information about the “Go Forth” program, contact Katy Hiltunen at 605.773.3391 or email katy.hiltunen@state.sd.us.