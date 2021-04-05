Vince Imhoff and His Firm Win Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best DUI Defense Attorney - 2021”

Vince Imhoff, Famed Criminal Attorney

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vince Imhoff, acclaimed Criminal Defense Attorney, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best DUI Defense Attorney- 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Vince Imhoff of Imhoff & Associates into our BoLAA family."

Vince Imhoff is from Chicago, Illinois. He is admitted to practice law in Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania. Imhoff achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Lewis University and later obtained his JD from the Illinois Institute of Technology/Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1989. After earning his JD, Mr.Imhoff was a Public Defender in Cook County, Illinois, from 1990 to 1997. He then entered private practice as a solo practitioner.

Vince Imhoff founded Imhoff & Associates, PC, in 2003. In 2005, he became Managing Director of the Cochran Firm, Criminal Defense section. However, following the death of Mr.Cochran, Imhoff left the Cochran Firm to re-establish Imhoff and Associates, PC. He was also the assistant coach for the trial team at Loyola University of Chicago, School of Law, from 2000 through 2002.

Vince Imhoff is now the Managing Director of Imhoff & Associates, PC. With offices throughout the United States, Imhoff & Associates works with over 650 lawyers. Today, Vince Imhoff is a member of the State Bar of Illinois, State Bar of California, and State Bar of Pennsylvania. He is also an active member of the California Public Defenders Association, Santa Monica Bar Association (Treasurer 2012-2014, Board Member 2008-2014), Lesbian Gay Lawyers Association (Secretary 2009-2011, Board Member 2009-2015), San Bernardino County Bar, San Fernando Valley Bar Association, California Attorneys for Criminal Justice (CACJ), and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL).