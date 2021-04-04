Derby Barracks / Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/2/21, 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gale St, Canaan

VIOLATION:

Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Gordon Sayers

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No certain address

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, the VSP Derby Barracks received a complaint that Sayers was causing a disturbance at a motel in Canaan, VT. Records queries indicated Sayers was the subject of a no-bail arrest warrant requested by the VT Department of Correction for a supervised release violation.

Troopers responded to the scene and with the assistance of US Border Patrol, Sayers was taken into custody. Sayers was transferred to the custody of the VT DOC without incident.

COURT ACTION: Arrested

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

COURT: NA

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC, St Johnsbury, VT

BAIL: No bail

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.