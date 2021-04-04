Derby Barracks / Arrest

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch                             

STATION: Derby Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 4/2/21, 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gale St, Canaan

VIOLATION:

  1. Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Gordon Sayers                                               

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No certain address

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, the VSP Derby Barracks received a complaint that Sayers was causing a disturbance at a motel in Canaan, VT.  Records queries indicated Sayers was the subject of a no-bail arrest warrant requested by the VT Department of Correction for a supervised release violation.

 

Troopers responded to the scene and with the assistance of US Border Patrol, Sayers was taken into custody.  Sayers was transferred to the custody of the VT DOC without incident.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Arrested

COURT DATE/TIME: NA          

COURT: NA

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC, St Johnsbury, VT  

BAIL: No bail

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

