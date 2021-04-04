Derby Barracks / Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A501000
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/2/21, 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gale St, Canaan
VIOLATION:
- Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Gordon Sayers
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No certain address
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, the VSP Derby Barracks received a complaint that Sayers was causing a disturbance at a motel in Canaan, VT. Records queries indicated Sayers was the subject of a no-bail arrest warrant requested by the VT Department of Correction for a supervised release violation.
Troopers responded to the scene and with the assistance of US Border Patrol, Sayers was taken into custody. Sayers was transferred to the custody of the VT DOC without incident.
COURT ACTION: Arrested
COURT DATE/TIME: NA
COURT: NA
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC, St Johnsbury, VT
BAIL: No bail
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
