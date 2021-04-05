Finally a Germ-Free Commute: QUNY Announces the Release of the Commuter Strap to Help New Yorkers Stay Safe
PPE Protection for Subway and Bus Riders Everywhere; The Commuter Strap Offers a Safer and More Enjoyable CommuteNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navigating a new world of social distancing, personal protective equipment, lockdowns, and sanitizing has been taxing on the whole world. For cities such as New York, where public transportation is a dominant means of commuting, staying safe can seem daunting. When it comes to transportation, the responsibility falls on each and every individual to not only protect themselves but protect others as well. QUNY is proud to announce the release of The Commuter Strap to help New Yorkers feel safe, confident, and protected as they go about their busy lives.
The Commuter Strap is a small, portable canvas strap with genuine leather detailing designed to provide a contactless commute. Users simply loop the strap to subway or bus railings and hold on to the leather strap for stability and support. Effortless to use, washable, portable, and affordable; The Commuter Strap offers an innovative solution to the modern problems New Yorkers and metropolitan commuters face every day.
As the city begins reopening efforts, the responsibility and diligence of daily commuters will be essential to its success. Avoiding direct contact with un-sanitized surfaces is something easier said than done when it comes to transportation. Any New Yorker will tell you that stability is king as it pertains to public transportation; as each bump, turn, and stop can become a safety hazard in itself. Due to this, mere balance is not an option for most. From stop to stop there’s no way each railing of a car can be properly sanitized, and who knows how many people have had their hands on that same railing in the past 24 hours?
Unlike any other PPE product on the market, The Commuter Strap takes the anxiety and fear out of navigating this new normal. Now, New Yorkers can simply loop their strap to the railing, fold it up when they’re done, and throw it in the wash to ensure a safe, more enjoyable experience.
"Our goal is to provide a clean and safe option for a more enjoyable experience using public transportation for commuting to and from work or getting around our great city.” - Carlos Martinez, Founder
Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe as the world navigates an unpredictable social landscape; QUNY’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with The Commuter Strap.
To learn more about the commuter strap, please visit: https://thecommuterstrap.com/
About QUNY
QUNY (Queens Unlimited New York) is a Jackson Heights company with a purpose-driven vision to change the way New Yorkers commute. Founded by Carlos Martinez in 2020, QUNY is dedicated to providing a clean and safe option for commuters who use public transportation. On this quest to find modern solutions for modern problems, QUNY crafted The Commuter Strap, PPE for the daily commute. The Commuter Strap is a small, portable, machine washable canvas strap that allows a contactless commute experience. Easily to install, safe, and secure; The Commuter Strap is taking the worry out of the equation to provide a more enjoyable public transportation experience.
