Recruiting Agency Launches Foodie Reward Good Food in the Hood Home Delivered
In March 2020, Recruiting for Good sponsored fun foodie project for kids to review 100 dishes in LA. #kidsgetpaidtoeat #goodfoodinthehood www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
Recruiting for Good is funding meaningful girls program thru tech staffing placements; and now rewards candidate referrals with gift cards for dining delivered.
Recruiting for Good launches "Good Food in the Hood;" a fun foodie reward to inspire candidate referrals for tech positions. Referrals enable the staffing agency to generate more proceeds for good.
The staffing agency is helping fund, 'We Use Our Voice for Good;' a positive creative mentoring program for middle school girls.
Carlos Cymerman, Fun+Advocate Founder of Recruiting for Good, states "We have a reputation for going the extra mile by taking care of candidates, and companies; help your family and friends by referring them to Recruiting for Good, they will land sweet jobs, you'll make a difference locally, and enjoy good food home delivered with Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash, or Caviar."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented tech professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We generate proceeds to fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good," a meaningful mentoring program for girls www.RecruitingforGood.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls to enjoy real life work experiences and to meet like-minded girls. The Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created Soccer Girls Party, an exclusive luxury travel club for 100 women who love helping girls succeed in life and love watching women play soccer in the most beautiful cities. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good," and earn luxury hotel rewards to Experience ‘The World's Best Women Soccer’ in London (2022), Sydney (2023), and Paris (2024). www.SoccerGirlsParty.com
