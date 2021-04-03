Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fun Tech Recruiting Agency Launches Airfare Reward See the World for Good

Refer a co-worker, family, or friend for a tech job to Recruiting for Good, make a difference locally + travel globally #seetheworldforgood #helplocally #travelglobally www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Tech Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good #hiretechprofessionals #dogood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Looking for Tech Recruiters that Care About You and the Community send us your resume to land a job you deserve #landsweetjob #dogood #usetalentforgood #wepartyforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is funding meaningful girls program thru tech staffing placements; and now rewards candidate referrals with gift cards for airline travel.

Love to help locally and travel globally...Join Us to See the World for Good!””
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping companies find talented technical professionals and generating proceeds to fund meaningful program for girls in the US.

Recruiting for Good launches "See the World for Good;" a fun travel reward to inspire candidate referrals for tech positions. Referrals enable the staffing agency to generate more proceeds for good.

The staffing agency is helping fund, 'We Use Our Voice for Good;' a positive creative mentoring program for middle school girls.

Carlos Cymerman, Fun+Advocate Founder of Recruiting for Good, states "We have a reputation for going the extra mile by taking care of candidates, and companies; help your family and friends by referring them to Recruiting for Good, they will land sweet jobs, you'll make a difference locally, and enjoy travel to see the world. If you love Airbnb or luxe hotels, participate today to fly everywhere stay anywhere."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented tech professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We generate proceeds to fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good," a meaningful mentoring program for girls www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls to enjoy real life work experiences and to meet like-minded girls. The Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created Soccer Girls Party, an exclusive luxury travel club for 100 women who love helping girls succeed in life and love watching women play soccer in the most beautiful cities. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good," and earn luxury hotel rewards to Experience ‘The World's Best Women Soccer’ in London (2022), Sydney (2023), and Paris (2024). www.SoccerGirlsParty.com

