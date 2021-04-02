Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Diana Taub to the State Retirement Commission

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Diana Taub to the State Retirement Commission.

Diana Taub

Taub, of Pembroke Pines, is a retired teacher and administrator with Miami-Dade County Public Schools. She has been involved with the Florida Association of School Administrators, National Association of Secondary School Administrators and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. Taub was named the 1997 Florida Assistant Principal of the Year. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the Pratt Institute and her master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

