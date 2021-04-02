Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Can we land the world’s largest firefighting airtanker here in WA?

Last week, I joined Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Hilary Franz, Congressman Dan Newhouse, Reps. Tom Dent and Judy Warnick and several other local leaders in Moses Lake for a demonstration of the Global Supertanker. Once a commercial aircraft, it’s now the world’s largest firefighting airtanker. Our state is hoping to make a home for it at Moses Lake where it can not only be readily deployed to combat increasingly intense wildland fires in the western states, but could also be a boon to our aerospace sector.

The Spokesman Review has the full story here.

