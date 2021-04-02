Working Washington Grants: Round 4 application open now
Working Washington Grants Round 4 offers grant relief funds to small for-profit businesses, especially those that were required to close due to public health and safety measures. Priorities for funding are:
- Businesses required to close.
- Businesses with lost revenue as a result of closure.
- Businesses with added expenses to maintain safe operations.
- Equitable distribution of grant funds across the state and to businesses owned and operated by historically disadvantaged individuals.
The application portal is open now through 5 p.m. April 9 at www.commercegrants.com. Materials are available in 16 languages.
Need help?
Our technical support center provides assistance in navigating the application portal. The English-only support center is open 7 days a week now through April 9 at (855) 602-2722 or by emailing commercegrants@submittable.com
Phone support is available in seven different languages (Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Russian, Amharic, Arabic and Tagalog) at (206) 333-0720.
In addition, Commerce’s Small Business Resiliency Network has expanded to 31 trusted messenger community organizations providing translation and individual assistance to in 40 languages to business owners in historically underserved communities. You can find contact information in our online directory.