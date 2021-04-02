Evaluation: The Queen’s first in-person engagement this 12 months

London (CNN) — Why does Britain have a monarchy? It’s a question as old as the institution itself. But an even bigger one is why countries, beyond the UK, have the same monarchy.

The Queen is head of state in 15 other countries that were formerly under British rule, stretching as far as Australia and New Zealand — literally on the other side of the planet.

Due to her age, Her Majesty hasn’t traveled to these countries for years, which makes it even more remarkable that she has retained her positions there. More recently, senior royals such as her son, Prince Edward, and grandchildren, the Sussexes and Cambridges, have visited on her behalf.

So how does she keep the relationships strong? Well, she demonstrated that this week with a fleeting yet symbolic visit down the road from Windsor Castle.

The 94-year-old visited the Air Forces Memorial at Runnymede on Wednesday to mark the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force. The surprise appearance by the monarch was her first…

