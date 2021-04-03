Vocalist Marla Malvins Releases Powerful Cover of Camila Cabello’s “Havana”

Cover of Camila Cabello’s “Havana” by Marla Malvins (feat. SpotZ the Frenchie) Cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” by Marla Malvins Cover of Aya Nakamura’s “Pookie” by Marla Malvins

Vocalist on the rise Marla Malvins is displaying great performance with her Havana Cover song.

This impressive cover of Havana by the duo, Marla Malvins, and SpotZ the Frenchie will be a great tribute to the original version singers Camila Cabello and Young Thug.” — VIKI Publishing® Team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with VIKI Publishing® Music and co-artist SpotZ the Frenchie, the raising star Marla Malvins releases a jaw-dropping cover song, Havana.

Marla’s first song recently debuted, a mesmerizing cover of Adele’s “Skyfall” that has won her fans worldwide. Now, she delivers yet another powerful cover ‘Havana’ to her fans.

“This impressive cover of Havana by the duo, Marla Malvins, and SpotZ the Frenchie will be a great tribute to the original version singers Camila Cabello and Young Thug.” commented a spokesperson from VIKI Publishing® Music.

Next up from Marla Malvins is a cover song of Aya Nakamura's French songs "Djadja", “Pookie” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”. Be on the lookout!

Watch on YouTube: Havana by Marla Malvins (feat. SpotZ the Frenchie)