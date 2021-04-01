2021-04-01 16:34:38.423 Springfield Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-04-01 16:34:38.423

Charles Hardy of Springfield has claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize won in the March 17 drawing. The ticket was purchased at Fairgrounds Eagle Stop, 2959 N. Grant Ave. in Springfield, and matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number.

The winning numbers drawn on March 17 were 34, 38, 42, 61 and 62, and the Powerball was 19.

Hardy said the fact that he had purchased a ticket for the March 17 drawing had almost slipped his mind.

“I actually forgot that I had it,” he recalled. “It was for a Wednesday drawing, and I didn’t check it until Saturday. I kept scanning it on the app, and it said it was a winner, but I still didn’t believe it.”

It wasn’t until Hardy was able to take the ticket to the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in Springfield that he believed he had actually won the $50,000 prize.

So far in 2021, Hardy’s Powerball ticket is the 13th sold in Missouri to win a $50,000 base prize by matching four of the five white-ball numbers drawn in addition to the Powerball.

All Missouri Lottery regional offices are currently open for claims of prizes of $600 or more, by appointment only. For more information on claiming a prize, visit MOLottery.com.