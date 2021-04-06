RoverPass has launched solutions that streamline Long-Term Reservation Management
RoverPass announces significant upgrades to bring a streamlined Long Term reservation management processes for RV parks, campground owners, and guests.
These new features, the most comprehensive in the industry, are being celebrated by our partners as these solve so many of their Long Term reservation management challenges”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoverPass, the premier provider of Reservation Management software for RV parks and campgrounds, is thrilled to announce many significant upgrades to its platform that streamline the Long Term reservation management processes for RV parks, campground owners, and guests.
— Ravi Parikh, RoverPass CEO
The new Long Term Reservations Solutions immediately enable campground owners and guests to book extended stays, longer than 28 days, directly from the RoverPass Central Reservation System (CRS). Soon, guests will also be able to book long-term reservations for an RV site or an RV-in-place directly on roverpass.com.
The solutions address one of the primary needs -- to be paid in full and on time each month -- through a combination of configurable utility fees, easy-to-manage invoices, payment notifications, online mobile payments, enabling a card to be stored on file, and structured late fees to incentivize payments to be made on time. The solutions also enable RV park or campground owners the ability to see all payments paid, due and past due in one easy view.
“Our goal is to provide RV parks and campgrounds with the tools they need to streamline every aspect of their business, and these new solutions provide extremely valuable automation for Long Term reservations which are otherwise complex to manage,'' says Ravi Parikh, CEO of RoverPass.
These solutions also solve many other challenges for RV park and campground owners, including accepting split payments in advance for any reservation, which helps collect & retain more booking revenue and reduces the impact & risk of cancellations.
“As part of our product experience and technical execution process, we have adapted many of the best solutions that Airbnb and Vrbo have already proven successful in the Vacation Rental space - to create the best solutions possible for our RV park and campground owners!” says Shawn Cordes, Head of Product at RoverPass. “We are thrilled that these solutions are providing tremendous value for our partners!”
About RoverPass:
RoverPass provides RV parks and campgrounds with the best Central Reservation System tools that are perfectly suited for managing, tracking, and optimizing all of their business needs through cloud-based booking software. Park owners can accept reservations online, over the phone, or in-person and track availability in one place. Professional marketing tools are also available to help campground and RV parks succeed online.
RoverPass also powers the next great travel marketplace that gives travelers the ability to search and book an RV site or campground for their next amazing vacation, while also driving bookings and revenue for RV park and campground owners through roverpass.com and our expansive partner network.
Lisa Senecal
RoverPass
lisa@roverpass.com