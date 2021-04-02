I-275 warranty work between 5 Mile and 10 Mile roads begins April 3

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTIES: Oakland Wayne

COMMUNITIES: Farmington Hills Livonia Northville Township Novi

ROADWAY: I-275

WORK HOURS: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 Sunday, April 4, 2021

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning this Saturday, MDOT will be overseeing project warranty work to reseal pavement joints on I-275 between 5 Mile and 10 Mile roads. This work is required by the pavement warranty included in the 2016 pavement replacement project on I-275 between 5 Mile Road and the I-696/I-96/M-5 interchange. Work will take place on weekends only, with one lane being open. Depending on the location of the work, on and off ramps may be closed or partially blocked.

Project map

These repairs will be performed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily on Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in April. This work will be completed before work begins this summer on I-275 from 6 Mile Road to the Monroe County line.