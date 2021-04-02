MDOT virtual public meeting April 13 to discuss US-10 improvements in Bay County

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

WHAT:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting discussing upcoming improvements along westbound US-10 in Bay County, including the proposed addition of two roundabouts at the US-10/Mackinaw Road interchange west of Bay City.

During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 5 p.m.

How: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 329 893 134#

Learn more about Microsoft Teams meetings

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: MDOT is planning to invest $34.3 million to rebuild 5.5 miles of westbound US-10 from Bay City Road to Seven Mile Road. The project includes replacing the Mackinaw Road overpass at US-10, improvements on two other bridges along US-10, and the addition of two roundabouts at the US-10/Mackinaw Road interchange to address congestion and safety for drivers accessing US-10 and Mackinaw Road.

Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle safety and operations, as well as extending the life of the roadway.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide concerns/comments by April 27, 2021. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381