I-69 resurfacing in Lapeer County starts April 12

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Lapeer

ESTIMATED DATE:             Monday, April 12, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: November 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $28 million to resurface 8.3 miles of I-69 from Newark Road to St. Clair County line in Lapeer County. Work includes significant hot-mix asphalt resurfacing with a new crack resistant base layer to prevent early deterioration of the roadway. This work is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. 

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and traffic shifts. Intermittent closures of the ramps at M-53 will be required for paving. Those closures will be announced in advance of their start.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface, extending the life of the roadway.

I-69 Lapeer County Rebuilding Michigan project profile

I-69 resurfacing in Lapeer County starts April 12

