The University of Management and Technology Ranks High in Quality and Affordability

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 23 years in operation and more than 25,000 graduates spread global, the University of Management and Technology (UMT) continues to fulfill the promise it made since it was founded: to offer high-quality education programs that are affordable and convenient.

UMT set out as an online university in January 1998, one of few in the United States to deliver higher education degree programs using internet technology. Over the years, it has built a solid reputation in delivering an educated and job-ready workforce to society. To keep its promise to be affordable, UMT’s tuition rate is the same today as when the university was established in 1998 while the majority of universities and colleges have increased theirs by two or three folds. As a result, various sources have rated UMT high in its quality and affordability.

The University of Management and Technology’s rankings in quality and affordability in 2020:

• Rank #3 – Top 50 Online MBA Programs and #2 in Student Satisfactions https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-business-administration-degrees/

• Rank #18 - Top 20 Nationally Accredited Online Colleges https://www.edsmart.org/best-nationally-accredited-online-colleges/

• Rank #18 - The Best Affordable Online MPA Degree Programs https://www.geteducated.com/online-college-ratings-and-rankings/best-buy-lists/best-buy-master-of-public-administration-and-master-of-public-affairs/

• Rank #1 - Cheapest Colleges in Virginia by In State Total Cost https://www.collegecalc.org/lists/virginia/most-affordable-in-state-total/

• Rank #4 - Cheapest Colleges in Virginia by Out of State Tuition https://www.collegecalc.org/lists/virginia/most-affordable-out-of-state-tuition/

• Rank #15 Cheapest Colleges in Virginia by In State Tuition https://www.collegecalc.org/lists/virginia/most-affordable-in-state-tuition/

About UMT

The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of January 2021, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 25,639 students. Of these, 14,704 have earned their degrees from UMT.

