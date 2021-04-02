This Week in the Missouri Senate for April 2: Priority Issues
JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews:
- Senate Bill 53 & 60, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to law enforcement officers;
- Senate Bill 63, legislation that would modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances;
- Senate Bill 622, which would modify the duration of unemployment benefits, based on the unemployment rate;
- Senate Bill 609, legislation that seeks to establish the Joint Task Force on School Bus Safety;
- Senate Bill 176, a measure that would enact provisions relating to personal delivery devices; and
- Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget.