This Week in the Missouri Senate for April 2: Priority Issues

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews:

  • Senate Bill 53 & 60, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to law enforcement officers;
  • Senate Bill 63, legislation that would modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances;
  • Senate Bill 622, which would modify the duration of unemployment benefits, based on the unemployment rate;
  • Senate Bill 609, legislation that seeks to establish the Joint Task Force on School Bus Safety;
  • Senate Bill 176, a measure that would enact provisions relating to personal delivery devices; and
  • Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget.

This Week in the Missouri Senate for April 2: Priority Issues

