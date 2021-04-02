Generations Deep By Gina Birkemeier, LPC Achieves Amazon Best Seller Status Upon Release

Book Reached Number 1 In Christian Personal Transformation Category

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES , April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generations Deep: Unmasking Inherited Dysfunction and Trauma to Rewrite Our Stories Through Faith and Therapy (ISBN 978-1-17329545-2-6, Out Loud Publishing, 2021) by Gina Birkemeier has achieved Amazon Best Seller status within in a day of launching. The book reached No. 1 in New Releases in the Christian Personal transformation Category and ranked No. 35 among Amazon’s Best Sellers lists. In this powerfully-written book, Birkemeier shares her own family’s personal story through four generations, showing how destructive behaviors of one generation are repeated by following generations and that unless we take time and effort to repair the past, this dysfunctional cycle will continue. Offering questions and theories to consider, including a questionnaire created with the help of sixty therapists, Generations Deep will guide readers toward their own growth where it’s possible to banish shame and find freedom—for themselves and for future generations.

The book has a faith component also, with Birkemeier drawing not only from her career as a licensed therapist but also her ministry work in writing it. The paperback edition retails for $16.95 and the Kindle version is $12.99. The book is ideal for anyone interested in self-help and self-improvement.

"I am humbled by the reception Generations Deep has received since its release. This book is about connecting dots. About showing how patterns, beliefs, behaviors, ideas, identity and styles of relating are passed down. It’s about creating awareness and understanding. It’s about learning how trauma impacts us at a cellular level- but so does healing. I believe that this message resonates with so many and is why readers are seeking the book out.” said Gina Birkemeier.

Faith and therapy played important roles in Birkemeier’s personal healing. Today with nearly two decades of experience in counseling and ministry, she uses this knowledge to guide readers on how to do their own work and heal from inherited behaviors. She shows that cycles can be broken, and readers can shed the chains of inherited behaviors that are destructive. From there, they can live healthier lives and pass that life on to future generations. Reading Generations Deep will leave the reader encouraged and empowered to break unhealthy cycles in their own lives..

About the author

Gina Birkemeier is a nationally-renowned licensed professional counselor, author, and speaker. Gina approaches her field with a specific purpose to help people find the freedom to be who they were created to be. In her practice, Gina draws upon her professional background in counseling and ministry to assist others to break the bonds of previous generations and live enriching and productive lives.

Gina holds a master’s degree in counseling and theology from Covenant Theological Seminary and is a therapist at CrossRoads Counseling.