Attorney Wayne Miller Joins The Wagner Law Group
The Wagner Law Group, has announced that attorney Wayne Miller has joined the firm’s Boston, MA office as “of Counsel.”
The four decades of outstanding experience that Wayne brings with him will of course be an extraordinary asset to our firm. We are delighted to welcome him.”BOSTON, MA, USA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, widely renowned as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that attorney Wayne Miller has joined the firm’s Boston, MA office as “of Counsel.” “The four decades of outstanding experience that Wayne brings with him will of course be an extraordinary asset to our firm. We are delighted to welcome him,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Partner
Mr. Miller has been practicing ERISA, employee benefits and executive compensation law since 1981. He advises clients on a wide variety of tax-qualified retirement plan issues, including plan design, drafting and implementation, required governmental reporting and employee communications. Mr. Miller also has extensive experience with employee stock ownership plans.
Mr. Miller routinely counsels clients whose benefit plans are under audit by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or the Department of Labor (DOL), and regularly advises clients on the correction of plan document and operational failures that could otherwise lead to plan disqualification. He has in-depth experience with correction submissions under the DOL’s Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program (VFCP) and Delinquent Filer Voluntary Compliance Program (DFVCP), as well as the IRS’s Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System (EPCRS) (both the Voluntary Correction Program and the Self Correction Program) and the Employee Plans Voluntary Closing Agreement Program (Audit CAP). Mr. Miller also counsels clients on a wide variety of ERISA matters, including qualified plans and ERISA fiduciary and prohibited transaction issues. In addition, he advises clients with respect to the administration of welfare benefit plans and concerning the termination of employee benefit plans.
The Wagner Law Group:
Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 36 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists for 2021. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits , is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
