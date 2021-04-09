Bandicut Latest Version Allows Users To Change Playback Speed To 99.9x

Change the speed of your videos and make a timelapse video

The updated version gives users the option to change the playback speed of a video from 0.5x to 99.9x in the encoding mode.

With our tool, one can easily make amazing time lapse videos and at the same time, we ensure that we can cut down the video quality loss as well.” — Zun

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandicam has come up with an amazing update to their popular video editing tool, Bandicut. The latest version of bandicut version 3.6.4 helps users in changing the playback speed dramatically. One can make it two times slower by selecting the 05.x option. At the same time, the speed can be made 99.9 times faster by entering the 99.9x option. Most video editors including the likes of Vegas Pro and even Adobe Premiere can only aid in making a video 10 times faster. So, this is a massive upgrade that has been creating quite a buzz among video editors.

This new upgrade has made it a whole lot easier to make time lapse videos. Advanced users who love to fiddle with settings can manually enter any playback speed they desire and thereby make different kinds of funny and interesting videos.

Once the videos have been made, they can easily be shared to YouTube or even other social media sites and garner the right interaction and engagement. So, all those who always wondered how to make a time lapse video can take full advantage of this video editing software and grasp the whole idea with ease.

Zun, the manager of Bandicam Company was quoted as saying, “Making a time lapse video was not easy as most editors only offered a 10 times faster video. So, the speed up function had to be used multiple times over. With our tool, one can easily make amazing time lapse videos and at the same time, we ensure that we can cut down the video quality loss as well.”

The company is upbeat about the buzz it has got and the kind of response it has been receiving already. It is hopeful that in the times to come, they will be able to emerge as the number one choice for video editing tools owing to the range of features it has to offer.

All those who would like to explore the details of this software and even the ones who will like to make a purchase should make it a point to visit https://www.bandicam.com/bandicut-video-cutter/