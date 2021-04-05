Robotic Wireless Lead Detection Systems Are Gaining Prominence Among Natural Gas Distribution Market Trends

Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Key natural gas industry trends include how companies in the natural gas distribution industry are investing in robotic wireless in-pipe leak detection systems for faster repair of leakages. Traditional detection systems are often slow. The new robotic technology can detect leaks at a faster pace and with high accuracy. These robotic devices use laser beams to detect potential leak points by analyzing the gas concentration in the proximity. This technology provides reliable results and a reduced amount of data to be processed in detection to plug gas leakages. For instance, the A6 OMD robot developed by SMP Robotics is used to detect underground pipeline gas leaks. It uses GPS to frame a map to locate the gas leak for a pipeline of any length, which is helpful in the liquefied natural gas market.

Major companies in the market include Centria, Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas, GAIL India, and Gas Natural Fenosa.

The global natural gas distribution market size is expected to grow from $466.18 billion in 2020 to $553.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $758.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

TBRC’s natural gas market report is segmented by type into industrial and commercial natural gas distribution, household natural gas distribution and by type of operator into public operator and private operator.

