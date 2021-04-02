Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement on Pervis Payne Execution Date

The reprieve issued by Governor Bill Lee in the capital case matter of Pervis Payne is scheduled to expire on April 9, 2021. Upon expiration of the reprieve, the Tennessee Supreme Court has the authority to reset the execution on a future date. The execution would not take place on April 9, 2021.

