Statement on Pervis Payne Execution Date

The reprieve issued by Governor Bill Lee in the capital case matter of Pervis Payne is scheduled to expire on April 9, 2021. Upon expiration of the reprieve, the Tennessee Supreme Court has the authority to reset the execution on a future date. The execution would not take place on April 9, 2021.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.