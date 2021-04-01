Sen. Justin Brown Expresses Support for MU Curator David Steelman

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Justin Brown, R – Rolla, expresses strong objections to any attempt to replace David Steelman as a member of the University of Missouri Board of Curators. The longest-serving member of the MU Board, Steelman is a resident of Rolla and a strong advocate for the Missouri University of Science and Technology, which is located there.

“David Steelman has been instrumental in bringing about a number of important and exciting initiatives at Missouri S&T, and I believe it’s critically important that he remain a member of the MU Board of Curators as these programs go forward,” Sen. Brown said. “I strongly support him remaining in his position as long as he believes he can contribute, and I will do everything I can to see he’s allowed to continue the work he’s begun.”

The nine-member Board of Curators is the governing body for the University of Missouri system. An attorney and former member of the Missouri House of Representatives, Steelman was appointed to the board in 2014.

