550 Care Packages Distributed In Manitoba Through Iglesia Ni Cristo Outreach
After receiving care packages from the INC for the seniors’ community at Arlington Haus, Cristine Schroeder, representative of Bethania Group (far left), poses with Ministers and volunteers from the Church.
Care packages consisting of children’s books, toys, and clothing donated and packed by INC members, bound for Indigenous communities in Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids, in Manitoba, Canada, via cargo plane.
Charities and indigenous communities in central Canada thankful for aid from global Church, as it prepares to renovate another acquired chapel in Manitoba.WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ distributed more than 550 care packages (containing hand sanitizers, face masks, and vitamin C supplements) to the following organizations: Lloydminster Men’s Shelter, Arlington Haus, Autumn House, 529 Country Club, Willow Centre, and North End Community Renewal Corporation.
In collaboration with the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation and INCGiving Project, the INC held a series of "Aid To Humanity" events on March 16, 23, 24, and 26, benefiting various organizations that serve some of the most vulnerable demographic in Manitoba.
“We provide overnight emergency shelter, and we also provide toiletries, necessities, and food as well. It (the donations) will help us out quite a bit, in giving the guys what they need”, stated Morgan McManis, who works for the Lloydminster Men’s Shelter—a clean, safe temporary emergency housing shelter for homeless, adult males aged 18 and up. She further said, “I’d like to say thank you so much to [Brother] Eduardo Manalo (INC’s Executive Minister). We appreciate the help and the donation,” she expressed.
In a very similar effort, the INC delivered packages of toys, children’s books, and clothing to the NorWest Co-Op at Bluebird. Boxes of the same were also transported via cargo plane through coordination with Gerald Neufeld, a volunteer for Berens River Watershed, to help the Indigenous communities in Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids. In 2020, the INC also coordinated an outreach activity to benefit these communities.
Brother Sidney R. Santos, Supervising Minister of the Ecclesiastical District of Manitoba, oversaw this project and led the INC volunteers in preparing, transporting, and distributing the donations.
According to the Government of Canada: “While COVID-19 can make anyone sick, some Canadians may be at greater risk of COVID-19 than others due to their occupational, social, economic and other health and life circumstances.”
The community outreach programs of the Church Of Christ in Manitoba have had a positive impact. The Manitoba Legislative Assembly acknowledged the INCGiving and Aid To Humanity activities held throughout the past years.
The INC has established worship buildings in central Canada, including Neepawa, Swift River, and Silver Heights. The recent acquisition of a more-than-a-century-old Anglican church in Neepawa delighted the community, as it will continue to serve as a church.
At present, the INC has a strong presence in 158 countries and territories. This church, led by Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, constantly holds Aid To Humanity events, extending assistance to community members in need, in the areas of livelihood, health, hygiene, and most notably in the field of spirituality, through the sharing of Bible-based doctrines and teachings in different parts of the globe. These ongoing socio-civic activities aim to forge strong relationships between the INC and its members and their communities.
