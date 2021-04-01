Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR’s Manchester field office has new location

MANCHESTER—The DNR’s northeast Iowa field office has a new address.

Effective today, DNR environmental services field office one has relocated to 1101 Commercial Court, Suite 10, Manchester, from its former location on Main Street. The phone and Fax numbers remain 563-927-2640 and 563-927-2075 respectively.

The Manchester staff work to protect our air, land and water in 15 counties. Trained field specialists help people, businesses and towns comply with Iowa’s environmental laws and programs. Field specialists answer technical questions, inspect regulated facilities, respond to spills and investigate complaints.

Learn more about DNR’s six field offices and how to report fish kills, chemical spills and other potential threats to the environment on the field office webpages.

