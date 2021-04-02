Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nighttime restriping work for Kuhio Highway Short-Term Improvements completed

Posted on Apr 1, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has completed the interim restriping of Kuhio Highway between Kuamoo Road and Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road and will resume the regular configuration of the Kuhio Highway southbound contraflow on Monday, April 5.

During the interim restriping that started March 21, contraflow configuration was adjusted for safety to start south of the Wailua River instead of at its usual start point near the Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road.

Hours of operation for the southbound contraflow between the Kapaa Temporary Bypass Road and Kapule Highway are:

Weekdays, Monday – Friday (excluding holidays)

4:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Kuhio Highway contraflow will not run on April 2 in observance of Good Friday.

Nightwork for barrier installations for the Kuhio Highway Short-Term Improvements Project is scheduled next week. To stay up-to-date on construction lane closures for state roadways, including Kuhio Highway, visit http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork or our social media accounts https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii.

