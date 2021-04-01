2021-04-01 14:50:10.177 Hermann Man Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-04-01 14:50:10.177

Andrew Held of Hermann scratched his way to a $50,000 Scratchers prize on a Missouri Lottery “Millionaire Money” ticket he bought at Midwest Petroleum, 500 Highway 54 S., in Fulton.

“Millionaire Money” is a $10 game with more than $10 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $1 million and three additional $50,000 prizes.

In FY20, players in Callaway County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $7.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $690,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.