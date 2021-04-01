2021-04-01 16:32:34.117 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold in Oak Grove

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold in Oak Grove

Sheila Murray and Julius Lane, both of Napoleon, have claimed a $100,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Wheel of Fortune®” Scratchers game. Their winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 309 S. Broadway, in Oak Grove.

Wheel of Fortune®” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $9.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other top prizes of $100,000.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Jackson County (where Murray and Lane’s winning ticket was sold) won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $8 million, while more than $36.3 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.

